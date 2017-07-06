Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/5)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored in a 7-6 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI and 2 K's in a 7-6 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .300 with 23 HR's and 55 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .241 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-3 loss to Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 5-3 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 loss to Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.57 ERA and 18 K's in 17.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 27.00 ERA in 1.2 innings.