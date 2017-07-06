5 Around Town: Fireworks, triathlons and Christmas in July

The fireworks from the holiday continue into the weekend as the summer heats up around the Lowcountry.

Fireworks and Fireflies at the Riverdogs

The Columbia Fireflies are coming back to the Joe to face the Riverdogs, but this time without Tim Tebow.

Even though the weekend series won't feature as much hype, the Riverdogs still have plenty of weekend promotions. It starts with another fireworks show after the 7:05 p.m. game Friday night. Saturday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. and the first 3,000 fans through the gate get a free entry to the post-game ball drop. One lucky fan could win $8,000. Then on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. fans could run into Superman or the Ninja Turtles on Superhero Sunday.

For more information and to order tickets online, click here.

Battery rewards season ticket holders

The Charleston Battery will reward season ticket holders and fans during a top of the standings showdown Saturday night.

The first-place Battery host second place Louisville City FC on Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night, all season ticket holders will get "ambassador" tickets to bring guests to the match. The Battery is also treating all fans 21 and older by serving dollar beers throughout the night. This will be the second of three dollar beer nights this season.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match begins at 7. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series

Athletes can push themselves once again in the third of five triathlon races in Charleston County on Sunday.

The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park includes a 600-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. Contestants can register in the Men's or Women's Open/Elite divisions, age group or Masters divisions, or Clydesdale and Athena divisions. The series features two more races on July 30 and Aug. 13.

Registration is $54 for this weekend's race but athletes can register for multiple races for a discounted rate. Registration is open online until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. On-site registration will be open Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 6 to 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:15 a.m. For more information, click here.

Moonlight Mixer

Folly Beach's summertime dance series continues on the Folly Pier Friday night.

DJ Jim Bowers will play oldies and beach music for the June edition of Moonlight Mixer. The dance party for all ages is from 7 to 11 p.m. Other Moonlight Mixers are also scheduled for Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.

Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Click here for more details.

Christmas in July Bowling

Without Walls Ministry wants the Lowcountry's help by celebrating Christmas in July.

A party and bowling at Ashley Lanes on Sunday will be a key fundraiser for the organization's annual Christmas Day at the Citadel Stadium. The Birthday Party for Jesus in December helps support about 4,000 people every year. Without Walls Ministry's goal is to raise $20,000 for the Christmas event later in the year.

Registration for bowling starts at 2 p.m. at the West Ashley bowling alley. The event will include Christmas refreshments, cookies, music and even a visit from Santa himself.

Bowlers can register in teams of four at $40 per person. This includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, a raffle ticket for the door prize. For more information, click here.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and even live street entertainment.

For more information on any Second Sunday on King specials and to print out a pass for two hours of free parking, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.