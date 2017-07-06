Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office searching for stolen boat, trailer

Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a boat worth $45,000 that was stolen from a Eutawville man.

The owner reportedly called officials after a friend told him his bass boat was missing from the man's yard.

Originally a solid black color, the 2014 Triton-brand boat has a blue wrap with the words "Pro Baits" written on each side. The interior is described as blue and silver with gray seats.

The motor is reported as a 250 Mercury and the trailer is a dual-axle Triton that is black with silver side stripes.

If anyone has any information on the boat and trailer combo, you are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-308-7621 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.