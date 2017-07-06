Police searching for two men who fled stolen vehicle after crash

Charleston Police say they are trying to identify two men who fled from a stolen vehicle after it crashed.

The crash happened on Calhoun Street on June 3, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The first man is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, 5'10" to 6'2" tall and weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and gray Jordan shirt, black jeans and red shoes, Francis said. Investigators say the man worked his way from Calhoun Street toward Vanderhorst Street after exiting the vehicle.

The second man has a close-cropped haircut, is also believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, 5'8" to 5"10" tall and weighing approximately 180 to 1900 pounds, Francis said. Surveillance images show him wearing a black polo shirt, black jeans and a gold watch on his left wrist.

The two men may frequent the area of Fleming Road on James Island, police say.

Anyone who can recognize the men is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call Charleston Police detective.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.