Judge sets jury selection date in trial of woman accused of stealing baby

Jury selection is set for November in the trial of a Walterboro woman accused of taking a baby from a Florida hospital and raising the child as her own.

Gloria Williams pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and charges of interference with custody in February.

The judge set a final pre-trial hearing for Nov. 7 and the start date for jury selection for Nov. 13, WJXT reported.

Williams is accused of taking Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville maternity ward eight hours after Mobley's birth.

Investigators said Williams befriended Kamiyah's 16-year-old mother at the hospital, pretending to be a nurse. But to medical personnel, authorities say Williams posed as a member of Mobley's family.

Williams passed Mobley off as her daughter — under the name Alexis Manigo — for the next 18 years, according to authorities.

Williams was arrested at her Walterboro home in January after DNA evidence confirmed Manigo was actually Mobley, investigators say.

The next pre-trial hearing for Williams is set for Aug. 3.

