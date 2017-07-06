Judge sets jury selection date in trial of woman accused of stealing baby

Jury selection is set for November in the trial of a Walterboro woman accused of taking a baby from a Florida hospital and raising the child as her own.More >>
Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night, but may be gone by the weekend.More >>
Authorities are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.More >>
Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Charleston girl.More >>
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >>
