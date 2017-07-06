Mt. Pleasant Police investigating shot fired into home as children slept

Mount Pleasant Police are trying to figure out who fired a shot late Tuesday night into a home where children were sleeping.More >>
Authorities are continuing the search for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.
A special surprise was unveiled Thursday for a WWII veteran who volunteers aboard the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point.
The Summerville Police Department has a high tech tool installed in its new cruisers to prevent ambushes on its officers.
Jury selection is set for November in the trial of a Walterboro woman accused of taking a baby from a Florida hospital and raising the child as her own.
