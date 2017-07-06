Mt. Pleasant Police investigating shot fired into home as children slept

Mount Pleasant Police are trying to figure out who fired a shot late Tuesday night into a home where children were sleeping.

An incident report states police responded to a home in the 3700 block of Copahee Sound Drive Wednesday at approximately 7:57 a.m.

The victim told police she had heard a loud noise at approximately 10:40 p.m. the night before, and that she discovered holes in the wall and a bullet Wednesday morning.

The bullet entered a third story bedroom where two of the victim's children were sleeping, the report states. Police say the bullet then struck the opposite wall then tore through the hallway striking the master bedroom door.

The children were not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.