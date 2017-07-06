Quantcast

Cottageville PD arrest grand larceny suspect

COTTAGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Cottageville Police Department has arrested a Lowcountry man wanted in connection with a grand larceny case.

Cottageville police announced on Thursday afternoon that David Brent Mayes, 27, of Cottageville was captured thanks to a tip. 

His arrest stems from an incident on June 8 when officers with the Cottageville Police Department were dispatched to a home for a burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

