Residents concerned as search for escaped inmate continues

Residents are concerned as a search for an escaped inmate continues.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey who was locked up at the Lieber Correctional Institute, but escaped.

He was in the maximum security prison in Ridgeville serving a life sentence for kidnappning after holding up a defense attorney.

"We need to be informed of what's going on," said Bo Simmons, a Ridgeville resident. "When this occurs, usually we get a 911 reverse call back and we're notified so we're kept in the loop and informed, notified. This hasn't happened in this instance."

More than 24 hours since the escape at Lieber, details remain limited.

"Nobody knows anything except for what they want to tell you," said Charles Hartzog, another local resident.

Simmons says it's not just nearby neighbors who need to know.

"Not just the people in Ridgeville but the surrounding communities and the state, for that matter," Simmons said.

Ridgeville residents are urging the state to release any information on the escape.

"I heard that he got out the day before," Hartzog said."I just wish Lieber would tell the truth. It's dangerous for the community to keep it so quiet."

"We should not hear it from a grapevine, that's second-hand information," Simmons said."We should hear it from the state officials that house these folks."

Simmons said when an inmate recently escaped from St. George they were kept in the loop.

Investigators describe Causey as a white male, 6'2", 177 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities say he has a 1-inch scar on the left side of his chin.

If you have any information about Causey's whereabouts or if you see anything suspicious contact Crime Stoppers or 911 immediately.

Jimmy Causey Background

Causey was sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping charges from 2003 in connection with invading the home of high-powered defense attorney Jack Swirling, who defended Causey in a previous case.

Swirling and his family were duct-taped and held at gunpoint.

Richland County investigators believed at the time Swirling was targeted because Causey and his accomplice believed him to have large sums of money.

Causey and another inmate used a trash truck to escape the Broad Correctional Institution in 2005.

They were both captured days later.

Causey has worked as a tree trimmer, according to a release from the South Carolina Corrections Department.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.