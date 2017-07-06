2-year-old girl dead following N. Charleston house fire

Authorities say a 2-year-old girl died following a fire in North Charleston.More >>
Some residents on James Island are concerned because drivers are breaking a new traffic rule. North Shore Drive onto Harbor View Road is now right turn only as of March 29. It was part of the Harbor View Road improvements that were recently completed by the county to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. Susan Manchester has lived near Harbor View Drive for 21 years. She's pleased with the road improvements. "Overall the traffic patterns have improv...More >>
Residents are concerned as a search for an escaped inmate continues. Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey who was locked up at the Lieber Correctional Institute, but escaped.More >>
Tropical Depression Four is breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and may be gone by the weekend.More >>
The Cottageville Police Department has arrested a Lowcountry man wanted in connection with a grand larceny case.More >>
