2-year-old girl dead following N. Charleston house fire

Firefighters and additional emergency crews at the scene of the fire. (Source: Live 5 News)

Emergency crews at the scene of the house fire in North Charleston. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities say a 2-year-old girl died following a house fire in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office say Tahnyla Nelson was pronounced deceased at the MUSC pediatric emergency room late Wednesday night.

Her cause of death is pending at this time.

The fire happened at a home on the 4000 block on Bon Aire Boulevard at 10:33 p.m.

The North Charleston Fire Department said one adult and four children were transported to the hospital following the fire.

The current conditions of the adult and the other children have not been released.

The North Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Fire Department are investigating.

