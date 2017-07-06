Travel and Leisure names College of Charleston 'Most Beautiful College Campus'

The Travel and Leisure magazine has named the College of Charleston the "Most Beautiful College Campus."

According to CofC officials, the announcement was made on Thursday after two weeks of online voting.

The college had nearly 20 percent of the vote.

“The College of Charleston community has known for centuries that we have one of the most beautiful college campuses in the world,” said College of Charleston President Glenn F. McConnell ’69. “I’m thrilled that renowned Travel + Leisure magazine has formally recognized the College with this No. 1 ranking and affirmed to everyone that our world-class beauty matches our world-class instruction.”

