Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at Wimbledon

Two days picking up her first ever win at Wimbledon, Shelby Rogers advanced to the 3rd round at the major pulling off an upset of 32nd ranked Lucie Safarova 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday at the All England Club.

The Lowcountry native used 8 aces on the day to pick up her 2nd win in 3 days.

"It's really nice" Rogers told Live 5 News via Skype after her match. "I've struggled on the grass a little bit in the past so it's really nice to get my first few wins here."

Her next match though will be one of the toughest she's ever faced in a major. Rogers will take on the top seed and #1 ranked player in the world Angelique Kerber in the 3rd round on Saturday.

"I definitely will take some confidence from this win today" Rogers said. "I thought I served great today and returned well towards the end and those are the two most important things on grass."