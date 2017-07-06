First Baptist School headmaster arrested for prostitution, open container

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have arrested the headmaster of a private school in downtown Charleston. 

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 67-year-old Thomas Edmond Mullins on Wednesday. 

He was charged with prostitution and open container. 

Mullins is listed as the headmaster at First Baptist School. 

