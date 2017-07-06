N. Charleston PD searching for credit card fraud suspect

N. Charleston PD investigators are searching for this suspect. (Source: NCPD)

North Charleston police have released a picture of a suspect they are searching for in connection to credit card fraud.

Authorities say the suspect used cloned credit cards to make purchases in North Charleston.

Anyone with information that may help identify this subject is asked to contact Detective K. MacDonald at 843-740-2883 or kmacdonald@northcharleston.org (201-701-6509).

