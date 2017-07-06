Neighbor helps contain West Ashley house fire

A neighbor helped to contain a fire at a West Ashley home Thursday night.

The Charleston Fire Department says the fire happened at a home on Shelley Road.

When emergency crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the single story home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

"Firefighters rapidly entered the structure and encountered smoke throughout, quickly searched the property and verified the fire was confined to one room of the home," CFD officials said. "Fire Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate and determined the fire originate at or near a window mounted air-conditioning unit and involved the bedroom of the home."

According to CFD officials, a neighbor saw smoke and fire coming from a window and used a garden hose to begin to fight and help control the fire.

One person was displaced and the Red Cross was requested for assistance.

Units from Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.

