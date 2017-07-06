Quantcast

Injuries reported following accident on Ashley Phosphate Road - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Injuries reported following accident on Ashley Phosphate Road

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Injuries have been reported following an accident in North Charleston Thursday night. 

The accident is in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Patriot Boulevard. 

According to witnesses, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office vehicle was towed from the scene. 

Motorists say police, fire and EMS crews are on scene.  

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly