N. Charleston man arrested on DUI, drug charges after 4-vehicle accident

A North Charleston man faces charges after a four-car crash Thursday night left two people injured.

Deontre Ford is charged with DUI and simple possession of marijuana, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Troopers say Ford was headed west on Ashley Phosphate Road and failed to yield right of way, causing an accident with a second vehicle headed east. Two other vehicles stopped on Patriot Boulevard were struck by Ford's car, Southern said.

One of those vehicles was a Dorchester County Sheriff's cruiser.

Injuries were reported in two of the vehicles, Southern said.

Ford was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

