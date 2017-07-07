Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/6)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-5 with 2 K's in a 7-4 win over Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 23 HR's and 55 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with 2 K's in a loss to the Braves. The Stratford alum is batting .241 with 7 HR's and 31 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-3 win over Colorado. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with a run scored and 2 K's in an 11-5 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 K in an 8-3 loss to Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.20 ERA and 19 K's in 19.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to AZL Rangers. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 27.00 ERA in 1.2 innings.