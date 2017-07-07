Reward for information on missing Berkeley Co. man increases to $4,500

Crimestoppers announced Friday morning the reward for information that leads to authorities to a missing Huger man is now at $4,500.

Willie Toomer, 78, has been missing since Mother's Day.

The increase in the reward is the result of donations, Crimestoppers spokesman Ofc. Harry Sosa said.

"We are hoping this increase, due to wonderful donations from the local community, will assist in bringing answers to the family and police agency," Sosa said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

