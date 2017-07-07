FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes three NB lanes on Ravenel Bridge

An accident on the Ravenel Bridge is delaying traffic headed into Mount Pleasant Friday.More >>
South Carolina prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help a Lieber Correctional inmate escape from the facility Tuesday night.More >>
Crimestoppers announced Friday morning the reward for information that leads to authorities to a missing Huger man is now at $4,500.More >>
Tropical Depression Four is breaking up as it moves along the Atlantic Ocean Thursday night and may be gone by the weekend.More >>
Injuries have been reported following an accident in North Charleston Thursday night.More >>
