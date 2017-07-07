FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes three NB lanes on Ravenel Bridge

The crash closed three lanes headed into Mt. Pleasant. (Source: Provided)

An accident on the Ravenel Bridge is delaying traffic headed into Mount Pleasant Friday.

Three right lanes of the bridge are closed as emergency crews respond to the incident.

The crash was reported just before noon. At 12:15 p.m., the drive time from downtown to Mount Pleasant was approximately 17 minutes, more than double the normal time.

Estimated live speed is about five miles per hour.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

