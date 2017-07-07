One NB lane reopens after Ravenel Bridge crash, 2 right lanes remain closed

The crash closed three lanes headed into Mt. Pleasant. (Source: Provided)

Crews have reopened one of three lanes that have been shut down on the Ravenel Bridge since shortly before noon.

The two right northbound lanes of the bridge, lanes headed into Mount Pleasant from downtown Charleston, remain closed as emergency crews respond to the incident.

The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

At 12:15 p.m., the drive time from downtown to Mount Pleasant was approximately 17 minutes, more than double the normal time. At one point, the drive time had reached 23 minutes.

Francis said minor injuries were reported. One person was transported to MUSC, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

