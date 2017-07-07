FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe T-storm Warning issued for Charleston, Berkeley counties

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County and Berkeley County until 4:30 p.m.

Just before 3:30 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending 10 miles northeast of Naval Weapons Station Charleston to Goose Creek, moving east at 35 mph.

Residents can expect heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 60 m.p.h. Nickel sized hail could be expected as well.

Damage to trees and power lines are possible.

There will be an off and on chance of thunderstorms until 9 p.m., but the chances will decrease into the evening.

Locations impacted include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, McClellanville, Awendaw, Garris Landing, Hampton Plantation State Park, Cape Island, Lighthouse Island and Cape Romain.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.