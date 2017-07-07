Berkeley Co. man accused of choking, then throwing puppy after argument

A Berkeley County man is behind bars after authorities say he choked a puppy then threw it off a back porch after an argument.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Brandon Lee Wiggins.

Wiggins' arrest stems from an incident on June 28 when a photo was sent to the sheriff's office.

According to a report, the photo showed Wiggins appearing to choke a small puppy.

"This case was investigated and it has resulted in the arrest of Brandon Lee Wiggins for one count of Ill Treatment of Animals," BCSO officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that Wiggins and a witness had been involved in an argument, and after the argument, Wiggins began to physically assault a small black dog with a closed fist.

"The victim stated that Wiggins then picked up the puppy by its throat, restricted its airflow and then threw the animal off the back porch," BCSO officials said.

According to BCSO officials, detectives conducted an inspection of the animals on the property where the photo was taken and it appeared as though the puppy was not permanently harmed.

Wiggins was arrested and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center for booking and to await a bond hearing Friday evening at 6:30pm.

“Although we were notified concerning this issue, it took some time to investigate and validate the allegations. It is a real shame that someone would harm a defenseless animal and we are glad that it appeared to be not permanently harmed,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

