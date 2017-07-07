Developer releases plans to expand Waterfront Park, add hotel

Whether you're a tourist or a local, it is probably safe to say that you have been to Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston at some point.

A company based out of Los Angeles has plans to extend the public hot-spot.

"I enjoy myself all the time, anytime I can get here," Charleston resident Nathaniel Salley said. "It's always been a goal of the city to provide as much public, waterfront access as possible."

"It's exquisite," tourist Lawrene Anfinson said.

She's from Delaware and has been visiting Charleston her entire life.

"I've been coming since I was a little girl so I recognize the changes," she said.

One of those changes is the Waterfront Park.

"I've been coming here for a long time and watching it develop over the years," Anfinson said.

Lowes Enterprises bought property on the water next to the current park.

Lowes plans to build a new hotel on the water and want to extend the public park. It even includes adding another pier.

"At the end of Vendue and extends to the Customs House where Fleet Landing is," Jason Kronsberg said.

Kronsberg is the parks department director for the City of Charleston.

"We are working with the hotel to extend waterfront park in front of the hotel," he said.

"We're now going to have more space for the children and their families to enjoy," Anfinson said. "This is important. Make it bigger and better."

Kronsberg says this extension has been a goal of the city since that park's dedication back in 1990.

"The goal of the city is to provide that waterfront experience around the entire peninsula and this is just another linkage of that long-term goal of the city," Kronsberg said.

From tourists to Charlestonians, kiddos to longtime locals, all seem excited for the new Waterfront Park plans.

"I will always come here. It's so fun," a young girl said as she played in the fountain.

"Oh man, it's going to be even more gorgeous," Salley said. "I can't wait!"

Charleston City Council members approved the initial hotel and park expansion plan back in April of this year.

Right now, the developer and city are both waiting for the green light from the Army Corps.

They need the approval to build on tidal wetlands on the property.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.