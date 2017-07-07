Duo sought for multiple break-ins at Naval Weapons Station storage facility

Deputies are on the lookout for two people wanted for multiple break-ins at a storage facility used by military personnel at the Naval Weapons Station.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released pictures of the suspects and their vehicles in connection to the thefts at 1647 Red Bank Road.

According to a report, between June 30 and July 2 there were at least 13 storage units broken into with thousands of dollars of valuables stolen.

"This facility caters to members of the United States military who often store their valuables while deployed," BCSO officials said.

Detectives said they were able to identify and obtain warrants for the following suspects:

Michelle Furtick Pendarvis, 33, of Santee. Pendarvis is known to drive a late 1990s, red Pontiac Grand Prix with SC Tag NCY-670. Pendarvis is wanted for second-degree burglary and conspiracy.

David Anthony Regen, 33, of Santee. Regen is known to drive a mid 2000s Chevrolet Monte Carlo, white in color. A picture provided by the sheriff's office says the vehicle is similar to the one provided. Regen is wanted for second-degree burglary.

The sheriff's office says both are known to frequent the Goose Creek, Charleston, Summerville areas.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call Detective Sergeant Antwine at 843-719-5022 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

