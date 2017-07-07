Duo sought for multiple break-ins at Naval Weapons Station storage facility

The First Baptist School confirmed Friday its headmaster resigned after his arrest by North Charleston Police.More >>
Deputies are on the lookout for two people wanted for multiple break-ins at a storage facility used by military personnel at the Naval Weapons Station.
An individual on Hilton Head Island has been identified as the first person reported to be sick from West Nile Virus in South Carolina this year, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.
Whether you're a tourist or a local, it is probably safe to say that you have been to Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston at some point.
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
