Police seeking to identify woman after iPhone stolen at Charleston store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators are seeking to identify a woman after an iPhone from a downtown Charleston store was stolen. 

Charleston police say the theft happened at Hyman’s General Store on 219 Meeting Street where an iPhone 7 was stolen after the victim placed it on the counter.

Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was captured in surveillance pictures. 

According to police, the incident happened on June 25 at 1:20 p.m. 

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.

