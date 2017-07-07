Police seeking to identify woman after iPhone stolen at Charleston store

Investigators are seeking to identify a woman after an iPhone from a downtown Charleston store was stolen.

Charleston police say the theft happened at Hyman’s General Store on 219 Meeting Street where an iPhone 7 was stolen after the victim placed it on the counter.

Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was captured in surveillance pictures.

According to police, the incident happened on June 25 at 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.

