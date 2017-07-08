RiverDogs Dominate Fireflies as Wagner, Offense Continues to Produce

First baseman Brandon Wagner collected three doubles and collected at least three RBI for the second straight night, and Nick Green turned in 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball as Charleston downed the Fireflies 7-1 on Friday night at Joe Riley Park in front of 4,784 fans.

Green (5-6, 3.73) snapped back to his dominant self as he didn't allow a run until the sixth inning with two outs. Wagner brought in three runs on three doubles for his second straight three-hit game to raise his average to .293.

The RiverDogs (44-41, 10-4) got on the board plating three off Columbia (46-37, 6-9) starter Thomas McIlraith (2-1, 2.60). Second baseman Hoy Jun Park reached with a one-out walk, then advanced to third with a single from shortstop Diego Castillo. Center fielder Estevan Florial collected his 40th RBI with a single that brought in Park. Wagner hit the second of his three doubles to the corner in left brining in two.

Charleston got one in the second as right fielder Carlos Vidal doubled with one out then Castillo reached on an error that allowed Vidal to score.

Two more came in for the RiverDogs on a three-error flurry from the Columbia defense. Left fielder Ben Ruta singled to start the frame then Park singled to begin the messy play. Center fielder Desmond Lindsay was charged with an error from a throw toward third that bounced away from third baseman Colby Woodmansee allowing Park to head to second. Woodmansee threw to Vinny Siena who was charged with his first of two errors as he dropped the throw that allowed Ruta to take off from third. Woodmansee then made a wild throw to home that allowed Ruta to score and Park to go to third. Castillo brought in the final run of the inning with a single to left.

The Fireflies got on the board in the sixth. First baseman Brandon Bosher reached on a one out walk, then was brought in from an RBI single off the bat of catcher Ali Sanchez.

Green was dominant through six and a third, allowing one run on six hits and striking out four. Trevor Lane came in for relief to work the final two and a third innings brining his ERA down to 0.87.

McIlraith suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering six runs on eight hits in five and a third innings of work.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs celebrated the famed yellow fruit bananas on Friday night. Fans got yellow Laffy Taffy when they walked in the door and enjoyed a post-game Home Telecom Fireworks show that capped off the celebration. Denny McLain, the last pitcher to win at least 30 games in the Majors, was at the ballpark engaging with the crowd and signing autographs.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs play game two against the Fireflies on Saturday night at 6:05. Charleston will send right-hander Freicer Perez (4-3, 3.03) as the Fireflies counter with lefty Blake Taylor (1-7, 3.65). The game can be tuned in on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM, video via MiLB.tv, and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the Charleston RiverDogs station.