Shelby Rogers falls in 3 sets to top seed Kerber at Wimbledon

Shelby Rogers took the first set from #1 seed Angelique Kerber but couldn't hold on as the top-ranked player in the world came back to earn a 3 set victory in the 3rd round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Rogers would shock everyone by taking the first set 6-4 and she had a break point in the 2nd set that would have put her up 5-2 had she converted. But Kerber would fight off the break and come all the way back to win the 2nd set in a tiebreak, 7-6.

Kerber would take an early lead in the 3rd set and looked like she'd put Rogers away quickly. But the Lowcountry native fought back to keep things close at 5-4 before Kerber put things away with her serve to win the match 4-6, 7-6,6-4.

The loss caps Rogers most successful week at Wimbledon ever. She had never won a match at the major on grass before this year when she won a pair on Tuesday and Thursday.