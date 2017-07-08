Alcohol involved in Charleston Co. traffic accident

One man has been charged for his involvement in a vehicular collision that occurred in Charleston County last month.

Spencer Earhardt faces DUI charges for an incident that took place in the area of Tobias Gadson Boulevard and Paul Cantrell Boulevard during the early hours of June 8.

According to the Charleston County Police Department, Earhardt was driving a 2008 Hyundai on T. Gadson when he spun into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2015 Ford Fusion.

Both Earhardt and the other driver involved escaped the collision with only minor scrapes and lacerations. Earhardt admitted to having too much to drink at the scene of the incident.

Upon appearing in bond court this Saturday morning, a judge issued a $21,124.50 bond on Earhardt for a DUI Felony charge.

