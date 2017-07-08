Man charged in Ashley River Road robbery

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a recent Charleston County robbery.

Joseph Ridge has been charged with one count of Strong Arm Robbery.

Ridge attempted to rob the Monarch Liquors establishment, located in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Ridge entered the liquor store at approximately 6 p.m. on July 7.

Ridge was wearing a clown mask and using a red dog leash in a threatening manner to obtain money from the store employee.

The employee was able to exit the store and lock Ridge inside, where he was detained by police a short time later.

During a bond court hearing on Saturday morning, a judge issued a $10,000 bond on Joseph Ridge.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.