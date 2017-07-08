Man arrested for impersonating officer in Mount Pleasant

One man is in jail after numerous public confrontations and claiming to be a police officer.

Mount Pleasant Police arrested Alfred Swann Estes III on July 7, outside a retail store in the 600 block of Coleman Boulevard.

According to officials, the store owner was concerned that Estes was getting confrontational with customers in the parking lot.

When police arrived on the scene, Estes smelled like alcohol and was being verbally belligerent.

Estes continued to tell officers that he would bring people from the Deputy Marshals Office to arrest them if they did not leave. He claimed to be working a case.

While attempting to handcuff Estes, police offices say he knowingly tensed his arms to make the arrest process difficult despite being told multiple times to stop.

Estes faces one count of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Office, along with Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication.

