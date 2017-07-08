Moncks Corner community mourns lost of Battalion Chief

The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and their community are mourning the lost of a Battalion Chief.

The Berkeley County Fire Chief’s Association sent out a press release Saturday announcing the passing of Moncks Corner Rural Volunteer Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Smith.

Smith was a 28-year veteran with the department, the release states.

Smith passed away peacefully Saturday morning at Roper Hospital.

"Smith served the Berkeley County Fire Service with distinction, once holding the Vice President position of the Berkeley County Fire Chief's Association, and the Coordinator of the Berkeley County Training Center," the statement went on to say.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

