Holiday Inn evacuated following smoke scare

Just before 5 p.m. the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received notification of an automatic fire alarm from the Holiday Inn at 301 Savannah Highway.

Emergency personnel from the Charleston Fire Department responded and encountered a haze of smoke on the first and second floor of the building and upgraded the call to a commercial structure fire, bringing additional emergency units and personnel to the scene from Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments and Charleston County EMS. The remainder of the building was evacuated at that time.

Emergency personnel searched the building and noted a haze and odor on multiple floors but did not locate a fire. The source was ultimately identified as an elevator motor that overheated or malfunctioned, but did not result in a fire.

Once the hazard was identified some of the guests were allowed to standby in the lobby area, due to the weather conditions, until the smoke and odor in the hotel was cleared from the upper floors.

The remainder of the guests reoccupied the hotel approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes after the initial evacuation.

One guest was reviewed by EMS for a medical issue but was cleared on scene and was not transported.

The elevator company and maintenance staff arrived on scene to review and correct the situation.

