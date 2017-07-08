Mount Pleasant Waterworks responds to water quality concerns posted on social media

Mount Pleasant Waterworks has issued a statement after various Facebook comments have surfaced about water quality in the area.

Following the use of home water sampling kits, residents on various Facebook pages posted concerns about results and water quality.

The comments were not posted on Mount Pleasant Waterworks official Facebook page, but staff members were aware of them.

“We are aware of the concerns being posted on social media following the use of home water sampling kits. Our top priority is to provide clean, safe drinking water for all customers. We care about the quality of our water and we are working with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to address the concerns that have recently arisen." Mount Pleasant Waterworks said in a statement.

SCDHEC and the Environmental Protection Agency does not recognize results from home sampling kits as legitimate and accurate. Those test strips do not produce certified laboratory data that is recognized by either agency.

"We are coordinating with SCDHEC and are organizing efforts to sample and test for the chemicals of concern by our customers. SCDHEC will be using a certified laboratory, proper sampling techniques, and official chain of custody procedures. It is important to understand that lead, pesticides, and other potential contaminants are monitored by SCDHEC and MPW. To date, none of these chemicals have been detected at concentrations of concern. Historical data is available to the public for review." the company went on to say.

SCDHEC and MPW are coordinating testing water in Mount Pleasant in the next week to 10 days. Once the results are available, they will be posted on the website.

"Customers who have questions or concerns can contact the company directly at (843) 884-9626 or customerservice@mpwonline.com,” General Manager Clay Duffie said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.