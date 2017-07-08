Quantcast

Dispatch: Emergency crews responding to auto-pedestrian accident

Dispatch: Emergency crews responding to auto-pedestrian accident on Sam Rittenburg Rd.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident on Sam Rittenburg Road, according to dispatch.

The incident is in the 1800 block of Sam Rittenburg Road.

City of Charleston Police, fire and EMS are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

