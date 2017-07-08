Beaufort product Parker holds annual football camp

Nearly 300 kids in Beaufort got a pretty cool experience Saturday-a free football camp held by Kansas City Chiefs' defensive back Ron Parker.

The Beaufort High School standout has been doing this for three years. He and other "coaches" put kids through drills and scrimmages.

Parker says he enjoys coming back to the community before he's got to report to training camp.

"Just coming back here and see these kids running around, I was in their shoes once," said Parker. "They want to be where I'm at. I look at them. I see the hunger in their eyes and I'm like 'Man, I feel good. I went back home. I showed love to the community.'"