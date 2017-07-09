Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/8)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with 2 K's in a 5-3 win over Milwaukee. The Holly Hill native is batting .255 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a double (13), a run scored, an RBI and a K in a 7-2 win over Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 23 HR's and 56 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 13-0 loss to the Braves. The Stratford alum is batting .238 with 7 HR's and 33 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 7-0 win over Arizona. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-2 with a K in a 3-0 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .209 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K's in a 5-4 loss to Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.95 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch vs. AZL Padres 2. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 27.00 ERA in 1.2 innings.