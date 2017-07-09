Breaking- Mount Pleasant Police on scene of traffic stop

Mount Pleasant Police and Charleston County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a traffic stop, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The incident is in the 1100 block of Hungry Neck Boulevard.

Police and deputies have been on the scene since 2:45 a.m.

Also dispatch confirms, four miles down the road there were shots fired near the Windjammer.

Isle of Palms police, Sullivans Island police and Mount Pleasant police all responded. Charleston County sheriff's deputies assisted.

Authorities responded to the scene of the Windjammer around 1:57 a.m. At this point in time it's unclear if the two incidents are related.

These are a developing stories. Check back for details.