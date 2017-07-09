Multiple charges in Berkeley Co. traffic stop

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested Ceoric Gamble on multiple charges after a traffic stop on July 7.

When conducting the traffic stop, the deputy smelled burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle as he spoke with Gamble.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, two bags of pills were found that Gamble admitted were Ecstasy. The pills were field-tested and proved positive to be MDMA. There were 63 pills in total.

A search of Gable's person revealed that he also was hiding marijuana in his boxer shorts.

Elsewhere in the vehicle, officers found a stolen .40 caliber pistol, loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition, under a seat in the vehicle.

Gamble is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to having been convicted of a violent felony in the past.

Charges faced by Gable include possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, unlawful carrying of pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful, & possession of MDMA or ecstasy.

Gamble was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

