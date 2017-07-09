Emergency crews assist passengers of sinking boat

Emergency crews were on hand Saturday to assist passengers of a sinking boat.

According to officials, reports came in that a 55-foot vessel that was taking on water.

Upon arrival, they discovered that approximately 60% of the boat was submerged underwater. However, all passengers on-board had already relocated to the vessel of a nearby boater.

Members from C.F.D. Marine 101 and the N.C.P.D. Marine Unit attempted to raise the vessel, but the efforts were unsuccessful due to the amount of water the boat had already taken on and the choppy water conditions at that time.

All parties involved were safely returned to shore.

