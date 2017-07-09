Late night shooting at Isle Of Palms bar & grill

One man is in custody after a late night shooting in Isle Of Palms.

Local law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance at The Windjammer bar & grill in the 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Witnesses say that a man had fired a shot towards a crowd in front of the building before fleeing the scene at approximately 2 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of this shooting.

Officers put out a description of the vehicle that the suspect had fled the scene in and it was later located in Mount Pleasant.

The driver of the vehicle, Steven Crapps, was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and released into the custody of the Isle Of Palms Police Department.

Crapps was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm at or into a structure, discharging a firearm within the city limits, pointing a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

