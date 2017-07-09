FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Construction to begin nightly lane closures on I-26

Banks Construction will begin nightly lane closures on I-26, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 196 to mile marker 198, on Sunday.

Mile marker 196 to mile marker 198 is between Exit 194 Jedburg and exit 199 Summerville/17A.

Construction operations will involve various lane closures between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

One eastbound and one westbound lane of traffic will remain open at all times for the traveling public.

Drivers traveling near the construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area. Drivers are also asked to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

All road work is dependent on the weather. The anticipated project completion date is September 30, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.