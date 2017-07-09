FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Construction to begin nightly lane closures on I-26

Mount Pleasant Waterworks has issued a statement after various Facebook comments have surfaced about water quality in the area.More >>
Mount Pleasant Waterworks has issued a statement after various Facebook comments have surfaced about water quality in the area.More >>
Banks Construction will begin nightly lane closures on I-26, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 196 to mile marker 198, on Sunday.More >>
Banks Construction will begin nightly lane closures on I-26, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from mile marker 196 to mile marker 198, on Sunday.More >>
One man is in custody after a late night shooting in Isle Of Palms.More >>
One man is in custody after a late night shooting in Isle Of Palms.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested Ceoric Gamble on multiple charges after a traffic stop on July 7.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested Ceoric Gamble on multiple charges after a traffic stop on July 7.More >>