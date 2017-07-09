Coroner identifies man killed in apparent murder-suicide attempt in Ladson neighborhood

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in what authorities have called an attempted murder-suicide in the Coosaw Preserve neighborhood in Ladson Sunday.

Mark Steven Pelekakis, 36, of Ladson, died in the incident, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Brouthers said Pelekakis suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and is the person responsible for the attempted murder of a woman.

The identity of the woman wounded in the incident has not been released.

North Charleston Police responded to a home on Cherry Bark Court at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday after 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The woman provided only an address and then hung up, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, the report states.

Police say the two victims were found in a bedroom of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The report states the man was dead when police arrived.

The woman was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment. There is no word on her condition.

No one else was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting, police say.

North Charleston Police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.

