Officers investigating attempted murder-suicide in Coosaw Preserve neighborhood

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in a Ladson neighborhood, according to Spencer Pryor with the department.

Officers responded to a residence on Cherry Bark Court.

When they arrived, they located a female victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.

A male victim was also located in the bedroom deceased from a gunshot wound.

No one else was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

