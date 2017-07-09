Officers investigating attempted murder-suicide in Coosaw Preserve neighborhood

Quantcast

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in a Ladson neighborhood, according to Spencer Pryor with the department.

Officers responded to a residence on Cherry Bark Court.  

When they arrived, they located a female victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.  

She was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment.  

A male victim was also located in the bedroom deceased from a gunshot wound.

No one else was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

