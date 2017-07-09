Secret Service, Special Agents investigating suspicious package near Pennsylvania Ave.

Secret Service officers and Special Agents in Washington, D.C. say they are investigating a suspicious package near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to their Twitter.

The North fence line of the White House is closed.

The Metropolitan Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) is on the scene as well.

Suspicious package near Penn Ave & 15th. North fence line of the White House is closed. 15th St is closed to vehicular traffic from H to F. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.