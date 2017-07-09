Quantcast

Secret Service, Special Agents investigating suspicious package near Pennsylvania Ave.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON, DC (WCSC) -

Secret Service officers and Special Agents in Washington, D.C. say they are investigating a suspicious package near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to their Twitter.

The North fence line of the White House is closed.

The Metropolitan Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) is on the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

