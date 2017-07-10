Quantcast

Armed Robbery reported at West Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County dispatch confirms that Charleston City police are responding to a reported armed robbery Monday morning. 

The robbery was reported at the Waffle House in the 2200 block of Savannah Highway.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:07 a.m.  

We have reached out to Charleston City police for additional information. 

This is a developing story. 

