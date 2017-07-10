Quantcast

Crews respond to reported structure fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Source: AP Source: AP
JAMES ISLAND, SC -

James Island Fire and EMS responded to reports of a structure fire Monday morning, according to dispatch.

The call came in at 4:44 a.m. at the 10 block of Old Summer House Road.

Officials say the cause of the fire is a result of a lightning strike.

There are no reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

