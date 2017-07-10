Charleston crews responding to gas leak

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Fire is responding to a reported gas leak at the 40 block of Meeting Street.

The call came in at 7:29 a.m. Monday.

Upon further investigation, officials say the reported gas leak is an odor and that nothing has been found, but the investigation is still ongoing.

