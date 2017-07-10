Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/9)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with 2 walks, 2 stolen bases (12) and a K in a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a walk and a K in a 19-1 loss to Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 23 HR's and 56 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-2 with a walk, 3 RBI and a K in a 10-5 win over the Braves. The Stratford alum is batting .240 with 7 HR's and 36 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Arizona. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-6 with a double (15) and a K in a 1-0 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .208 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.95 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 27.00 ERA in 1.2 innings.