CCSO: 6-year-old injured from gun explosion

A six-year-old Walterboro boy is recuperating after witnesses say a rifle exploded hitting him in the leg.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Colleton Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of an accidental gunshot wound to a juvenile.

The father of the six-year-old told deputies a friend had brought over a Remington 100 rifle to show him.

An incident report states the friend removed the magazine and thought the rifle was cleared, until he put the gun back in the case and it exploded.

The father told deputies he heard his son scream and ran to stop the bleeding from the wounds to his thigh and hand, and then took him to the hospital.

Deputies say metal fragments were found in the boy’s wounds and he was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment.

