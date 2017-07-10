Lowcountry viewers spot brief funnel cloud over Cooper River

Lowcountry viewers witnessed what they described as a water spout forming over the Cooper River Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reported a "brief funnel cloud" formed, but say it did not touch down.

Photos show what could be the start of a water spout or a meteorological phenomenon known as a downdraft, a formation caused when wind sweeps downward, pulling a portion of the clouds with it, Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Atmospheric conditions over the Lowcountry are not favorable for any tornadic activity Monday, and that would include funnel clouds, she said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.